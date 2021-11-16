Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 3,723,538.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.09% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.