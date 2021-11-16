Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Up 279.7%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) shot up 279.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88.

About Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

