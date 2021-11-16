Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.42

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.43 ($0.07). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.43 ($0.07), with a volume of 21,136 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.35. The stock has a market cap of £16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.