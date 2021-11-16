Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 931,712 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.60.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.