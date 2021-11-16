Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of E.W. Scripps worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

