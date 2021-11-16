Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

