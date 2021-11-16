Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

