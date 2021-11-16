PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,742. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.
