PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,742. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.1845 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

