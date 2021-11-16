PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading 10.3% Higher

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,114,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Macquarie cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

