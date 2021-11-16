Public Index Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,136.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $10,136.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

