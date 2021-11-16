Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.70 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Public Mint has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

