Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 130,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,113. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,278,992. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

