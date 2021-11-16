Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

