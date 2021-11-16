Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 47,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $53.49.

