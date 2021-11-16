Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 19,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

