Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $40.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,053.53. The stock had a trading volume of 439,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.09 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 327.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

