Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 5,398,291 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03.

