Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,609 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.44 and a 200-day moving average of $401.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $325.41 and a 12-month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

