Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 26,769 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $79,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. 58,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

