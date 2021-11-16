Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $14.69 on Tuesday, reaching $3,530.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,393.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,391.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.