Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,392. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58.

