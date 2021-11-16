Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 13,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,694. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

