Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,256. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $193.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

