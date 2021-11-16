Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.03 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 758,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,345. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

