Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.64. 34,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

