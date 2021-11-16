Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 148,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

