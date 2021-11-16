Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $41.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $41,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,335,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 318,705 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 8,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.04.

