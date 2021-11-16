Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 222,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 341,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,930,039. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.