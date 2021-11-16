Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,201. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

