Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,119 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.50. 1,230,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

