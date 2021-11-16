Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,165 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.99. 7,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,624. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

