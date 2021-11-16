Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

