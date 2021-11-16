Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,797,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.14 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

