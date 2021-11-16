Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,703. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

