Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,987 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

GWX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,491. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

