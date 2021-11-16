Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

