Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

