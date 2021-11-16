PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Fernando Musa Purchases 10,000 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 36,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCT. Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

