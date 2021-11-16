Pylon Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,319.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,319.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.93 or 0.00146889 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance launched on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

