Pyrk Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $56,293.49 and approximately $2,492.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004176 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.