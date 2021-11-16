Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.