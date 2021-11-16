Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVG. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

