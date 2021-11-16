Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Qorvo worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

