QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 215.0% in October

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 122,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,886. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

