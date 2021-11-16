QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 215.0% in October

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 122,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,886. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About QS Energy
