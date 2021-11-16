Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 243.2% in October

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,641,500 shares, an increase of 243.2% from the October 14th total of 769,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,148.5 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

QUCOF stock remained flat at $$4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. Quálitas Controladora has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

