Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

