Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Tops $68,842.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $19.75 million and $68,842.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.11 or 0.07124137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00390811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.54 or 0.01003319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00084795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00404606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00267036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004869 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,312,683 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

