QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of analysts have commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

QS stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

