Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.90

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.90 and traded as low as C$30.10. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 1,008 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.16.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.