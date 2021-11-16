Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard I. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. 18,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

